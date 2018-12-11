Lack of machinery delays road construction — Minister

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango says most of road construction projects has delayed because PVHO has run out of construction equipment due to high demand.

Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango showing President Mutharika the progress of the dual carriageway in Lilongwe

Mhango said this in parliament on Tuesday during question time as some back benchers wanted to find out why there were delays in the construction of some roads and bridges.

“PVHO (Plant and Vehicle Hiring Organisation) is overstretched. It does not have the construction machinery anymore because all of them have been hired out, this is what has put some road construction projects on hold,” he said.

He said the construction works on such projects would resume after the heavy construction machinery are available.

“The government is working hard to ensure that all road projects are complete on time,” he said.

The government has embarked on a number of road and bridge construction projects as way of canvassing votes for President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the high contentious tripartite elections on May 21 2019.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :