Lilongwe Water Board hands over Likuni Road bus shelters to council

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) on Friday handed over two bus shelters to Lilongwe City Council (LCC) along the Likuni Road.

One of the bus shelters LWB has erected.-Photo by Tione Andsen

LWB chief executive officer Alfonso Chikuni presented the shelters to the council on Friday during the commissioning of the board’s customer call centre.



He said LWB constructed the shelters as one of its corporate social responsibilities.

“We have provided the shelters to complement the council’s development efforts of providing bus bays on the city’s roads,” Chikuni said.

He said the board considers LCC as one of its long-time water customers and partners in a number of areas.

Lilongwe City West Chinsapo II Ward councillor Christopher Namakhwa thanked LWB for providing the bays.

He promised that the council will ensure that the shelters are not vandalised.

Namakhwa said the gesture has cemented the mutual working cooperation that exists between the LCCl and LWB in development initiatives.

“We are implementing Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project [LWSP]with LWB with support from the World Bank. The provision of the bays has just boosted that relationship,” he said.

The bus bays have been decorated with LWB Call Centre facility to encourage customers to use it.

