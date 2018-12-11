Area 25 is dustiest area in Lilongwe: MP Bisnowaty decries traffic congestion in Capital City

Lilongwe City Centre member of Parliament (MP) David Bisnowaty (Democratic Progressive Party –DPP) has said the Capital City needs general maintenance and improvements of road networks

to address traffic congestion.

Bisnowaty: Asked about the Kaunda Road

Bisnowaty said this in Parliament when he asked Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango regarding constrction of Kaunda Road stretching from MRA Roundabout to Kanengo and branching off to Kamuzu InternationalAirport which has been on the budget since 2012.

“There was supposed to be an extension all the way to the airport on the by-pass road and I have seen in few occasions the National Road Authority putting a sign that they have started working on the road. This road is very important because of the congestion that we have on the M1 road, yet since 2012, but they have not started constructing this road,” said Bisnowathy.

“I would also like to mention that Area 25 is the dustiest area in Lilongwe because of the dusty road that we have on that section. So I would like to know from the Minister why we are passing every year on budget to do this road since 2012 yet it is not being done,”added the Israeli-born legislator in his supplementary question.

In his response, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said he was aware and that government was already taking in steps to address the problem..

“You have seen government constructing a dual carriageway from Parliament Roundabout to Big National Stadium. We are taking care of these roads one by one because we do not have resources to do all of them at once.

“ I very much hope that next time we will be targeting that road. It is very, very important taking into account that this part of the city is growing at a very fast rate and we need to improve the road network and that includes Area 25, that the Member has made mention of,” said Mhango.

Mhango also informed Parliament that government will “ very, very shortly” also start a dual carriage road from Biwi Triangle to Maula Parish.

“This is intended to decongest the city. Over and above that, we will also shortly start a dual carriageroad from Crossroads Hotel to Kamuzu International Airport.

“ Funds for these projects are available and we should start the projects once all the road designs have been tied together. The Minister of Finance is very much aware of these two projects,” said Mhango.

He said government is doing all it can to improve the road network in all the cities; Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

