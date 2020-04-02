Police officer found guilty of injuring suspect during interrogation

Zomba Magistrates’ Court has convicted Sakata Police Unit officer-in-charge, Sub Inspector Luciano Tepani, 27, for beating a 14-year-old boy.

The court leant that Tepai beat the boy during interrogation leading to injury of his left eye.

The boy was arrested with his two friends on January 25, 2017 on allegations that they had stolen a mobile phone from Agness Duwa at Sakata Area in Zomba.

The cop used a metal pipe and hit the boy on his left eye resulting into serious damage.

Tepani pleaded not guilty and had no witness on his part to counter the accusation of grievous harm contrary to Section 238 of the Penal Code.

Eastern Region Prosecution Officer, Senior Superintendent Christopher Katani told the court that Tepani had damaged the reputation of Malawi Police Service , hence, he should be dismissed and given a custodial sentence to reform him into a better citizen.

In mitigation Tepani told the court that he has a wife and cares for his grandparents and brothers.

He also asked the court to be lenient with him because he is a first offender and that he receives psychiatric medical drugs.

Senior Resident Magistrate Maxwell Chande convicted Tepani and has reserved sentence until April 7 this year.

Tepani comes from Govati Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Govati in Mwanza district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :