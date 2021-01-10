Police officer-in-charge dies after contracting coronavirus

A senior police officer has died after contracting Covid-19 in Chikwawa as President Lazarus Chakwera conceded of laxity in the fight against the infections in the country.

Police have confirmed the death of the Officer-in-Charge of Mitole Police Mobile service in Chikwawa, Superintendent Bernard Nkhoma due to Covid-19.

His body is at Kasinthula Covid-19 treatment unit as authorities are liaising on his burial.

Director of Health and Social Services, Dr Stalin Zinkanda says Nkhoma died last evening.

This is the first COVID-19 death in the district with six new cases as cumulative statistics hang at 61.

Yesterday the country buried a broadcasting icon and song bird Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma as well as a reputable lecturer at Mzuzu university as three powerful cabinet ministers; Sidik Mia, Lingson Belekanyama, Roy Kachale and Rashy Gaffar are battling the Covid-19 infection in self isolation.

