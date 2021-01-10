Simkonda’s strike savage Moyale a point against Civo

Late strike by Moyale’s hit man, Gastin Simkonda proved crucial to savage a 1-1 draw against Civo played at Civo Stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe on Sunday.

Simkonda had to save Moyale from a potential defeat when he equalized at the 90th minute when Civo were leading through substitute, Ranken Mwale scored a goal on 83rd minute.

Moyale Barracks had tough encounters over the weekend against Silver Strikers where they lost 5-1 and managed a draw against Civo.

Despite the draw Civo still remains the only team with 100 percent record without a defeat after playing seven games with 15 points but have dropped to third position on the log table as Red Lions are leading the pack with 17 points from eight games.

The Kaning’ina boys are six points from eight games have moved to position 13 displacing their City rivals Mzuzu Warriors.

The first opening 20 minutes of the encounter was show of class and passing game between the two sides with minimal opportunities to create scoring chance.

Civo were dealt a blow when midfielder, Blessing Tembo got injured was replaced by Anzeru Joseph in the 22minute of the game.

Moyale’s Simkonda called formerly Flames number stopper, Charles Swini to duty when his powerful free kick taken 25 metres out was parried over the cross bar for a corner kick at half honour mark.

Slippery, Simlonda’s efforts went begging after he had dribbled past Damiano Kunje and Mathews Zaulombo in the 37th minute.

With two minute to break, Civo nearly opened an account when Binwell Katinji had set Captain, Raphael Phiri in the penalty box but unbelievably he shot wide at the mercy of another former, flames custodian, Mac Donald Harawa.

The two teams went for recess deadlocked which was a very big relief to Moyale owing to their poor show against Silver the previous day.

Just minutes into second half, Moyale nearly went ahead when Civo’s’ defender Lawrence Chaziya had slipped and failed to clear the lines, which saw Hassan Upindi charging into the d-zone but he shot wide.

The two teams made several changes, Civo brought in Mwale for Binwell Katinji, Timothy Sulwimba for Willard Dickson, while Moyale threw the services of Khumbo Mhone for Walusungu Mdoka, dues Mkutu for Upindi, Lovemore Jere for Black Alisen.

The Servants substitution paid dividend when right back, Kunje’s free kick from the right flank towards the northern goal was connected into the net to make it 1-0 with only seven minutes left.

Civo’s quest to return to the top of the table was dented on the 90th minute mark when Simkonda rose to the occasion to hammer home Lloyd Njaliwa’s cross.

Moyale’s Assistant Coach, Pritchard Mwanza described the game as tough one to them but they were happy to collect a point.

“We played very well and we managed to contain them only that we were not luck to utilize the chance we had created to collected maximum points,” he said.

“This is one of the painful draw of the season so far. We have conceded a goal at the dot of full time. We were kind of being relaxed and we thought we had managed the three points. We are not happy with the outcome of the final results. We need to go back to the drawing board to rectify our problems,” Civo’s Assistant Coach, Elia Kananji added.

He said dropping two points at home is not good owing to the fact that we are currently in top three of the league.

