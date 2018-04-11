Police officer killed in Ntcheu road fatality

A senior Malawi police officer has died after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned and caught fire at Mfulanjovu junction along Blantyre-Balaka M1 road.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of Tuesday 10th April, 2018, and the deceased has been identified as Assistant Superitendent, Michael Kataya aged 51 of Dedza Police station.

Kataya hailed from Chilomo village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District.

According to Ntcheu Police publicist Hastings Chigalu, the deceased was travelling in a vehicle Toyota Sprinter Saloon registration number BQ 69 driven by Khefas Katete 22.

“The vehicle was coming from the direction of Blantyre towards Balaka along M1 road with four passengers on board,” explained Chigalu.

“Upon arrival at the said place, he was overtaking unknown vehicle. To avoid head on collision, he swerved to the near side lane where the car ended up overturning once to the far nearside dirty verge and caught fire.”

Kataya died on arrival at Balaka District Hospital due to multiple fractures.

Two other passengers, Ellias Nguluwe and Victor Jabulani Banda, sustained various serious injuries and have been referred to Zomba Central Hospital.

The driver escaped with minor injuries but the vehicle got extensively damaged with the fire.

