Police officer pleads not guilty to rape, gets bail

Malawi police officer in Phalombe has pleaded not guilty to rape charges he is answering following his arrest on suspicion that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in police custody.

After pleading not guilty, the police officer Charles Mabuwa was given bail after paying K45 000 bail bond.

He was also told not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and he reports to Phalombe police every Wednesday.

Mabuwa was arrested on October 25 after a victim who had been locked up overnight after picking up a fight with her school mate, complained that she was raped by the police suspect.

Meanwhile, the police prosecutor Philmon Banda has recused himself from the case, saying the suspect was his colleague at work.

Magistrate Damson Banda has since adjourned the case to November 5 to allow the state identify a new prosecutor.

