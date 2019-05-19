Police officers injured in motor crash en route to electoral assignments

Two police officers were Saturday night severely injured in a motor vehicle accident on their way to the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota where they were expected to report for their electoral assignments ahead of Tuesday’s Tripartite Elections (TPE).

Salima police public relations officer, Jacob Khemu, confirmed the accident saying it occurred a few kilometers from the district where the officers had rested before they proceeded to their duty stations.

According to Khemu, the officers’ vehicle registration number 040 MG 021 got involved in a head-on collision with a Scania truck registration number CZ 690.

“I can confirm that the accident that the accident occurred around 21:30pm and two of our officers were injured,” said Khemu.

He said the two, identified as sergeants Colleta Gani and Harold Ndelemani, were rushed to the Salima District Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The other officers, according to Khemu, escaped the accident without any blemish.

“We are currently hunting for the driver of the Scania truck who run away immediately after the accident happened,” said Khemu.

