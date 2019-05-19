Macra plans to shutdown phones, WhatsApp on Malawi elections days
Beleaguered Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra) Director General Godfrey Itaye on Saturday called for a meeting to discuss plans to shutdown phone communication as well as social media platforms like WhatsApp.
Nyasa Times can reveal that Itaye and his directors will use the provision of the law in the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act to force mobile phone companies to shutdown social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and even phone calls.
Itaye is said to have received the instructions from the leadership of ruling party to make sure that WhatsApp is down so that innocent citizens are in the dark about the progress of the elections.
Insiders at MACRA said the meeting takes place in Blantyre at 5:30 Saturday.
“It is true that the DG called for a meeting at 5.30pm,” said one Director who refused to be named.
Itaye sent about 75 junior employees to a retreat at Hapuwani Lodge in Mulanje for three days starting from Friday up to Sunday.
Insiders said Macra wants to the shutdown the public so that they do not have information of what is going on the elections day.
Itaye denied his organization has no plans to shut down the internet on Election Day.
“MACRA has never done that and its only security agencies that can do using the cyber law that exists,” Itaye said.
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) shut down its internet but after the vote last year in December last year. Egypt is another country that jammed the phones and internet to impact an election.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Sorry. J need to finish my coffee.
Why should MACRA keep Malawians in the darkness during the election ? In principle, the election is for Malawians to decide their destiny as such they should be given an opportunity to know and follow what is going on from the start to the end as far as election is concerned. In my opinion, MACRA is being remote controlled by unknown forces and the reason is either to avoid or rig the election.
Malawi never ever allow election to take place without internet. Open your eyes, u mustn’t be in darkness where ur vote went to. Without Internet it’s cheating
What?this guy is taking us for granted hetini!!!!
Tacitani titaona !!!!!!
Indeed MALAWI government through reserve bank of malawi procured communication equipment from MOTOROLA for malawi police service. The equipment arrived at KIA and was cleared by police through an agent but the equipment has not been delivered to police. Those that saw the equipment being picked from KIA made follow up with the vehicle that carried the equipment. Instead of the vehicle branching to police headquarters at area 30 to deliver the equipment, the vehicle proceeded to blantyre allegedly to be delivered to Mr. Duncan Mwapasa who is currently in Blantyre so that it can be used to rig the… Read more »
Koma ndalama inaphadi Yesu. Anthu abwinobwino asintha khalidwe chifukwa character corruption. Shame on you MACRA and shame on you Godfrey for selling your soul to the devil. Mukufuna muchite intimidate anthu kuti mupitilize kubela a Malawi eti. Your time is up. You work for Malawians not DPP. What is wrong with you? Your days are numbered.
Shame on you!
He is running out of idea on how to protect his job and the job of his father Muntharika. Why shuting down mobile line??
It has never happened here so u want to introduce it now Itaye just to protect your job??
Wether with shut down or not just know that u are packing this time around.
by any means chilima akulamulila zikoli tatopa ndikubeledwa ndalama mumisonko yayikulu komaso yomangobedwa ndi okuba a dpp , ulendo uno mukutuluka mmbomamu muziwaso
ndipo mumuhuze galu itaye aailetu masewela akewo ndikuhuzeni , new president ndi chilima ndipo sitilola zachibwana ndikuhuzeni
Mr Itaye, you are a fool.