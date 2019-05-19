Chilima claims Zimbabwe’s Chihuri in Malawi to help DPP rig elections

UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima has alleged that there is a Zimbabwean national Augustine Chihuri who is in the county to help the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rig this week’s Tuesday Tripartite Elections.

Chilima, who is also State Vice-President, said this at a news conference which held at 5:30am at his residence in Area 12, Lilongwe.

According to Chilima, Chihuri, a former commissioner general in Zimbabwe police , was allegedly hired by DPP government in order to train parallel police officers who will pose as legitimate officers and do heinous acts in a bid to rig the tripartite elections in favor of DPP.

Chilima has since ordered that Chihuri must leave Malawi at once.

Said Chilima: “We are saying that Chihuri must leave our country, don’t mess our elections.”

He also said there are also plans to switch already marked ballot papers with the credible ones .

The UTM leaderfurther said: “We will soon be writing Malawi Electoral Commission, elaborating these anomalies so that they can have them fixed.”

Chilima, 46, quit President Peter Mutharika´s party to form the UTM, while staying on as vice president.

The other two contenders for the presidency are Lazarus Chakwera, head of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP); and Atupele Muluzi, who was health minister in Mutharika´s government.

Former baptist preacher Chakwera, 64, is running with the support of former president Joyce Banda.

Atupele Muluzi, 41, who finished his campaign with a rally in Mangochi , inherited the United Democratic Front from his father, Malawi’s third president Bakili Muluzi.

The party entered into a parliamentary alliance with the president’s party after Muluzi came fourth in the 2014 elections.

About half of Malawi’s 18 million population live below the poverty line, according to the World Bank, and the country relies on foreign aid.

Food shortages, power outages and ballooning external debt have hurt Mutharika’s popularity ahead of the vote.

