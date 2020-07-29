Police question Malawi’s ex-president  Mutharika in cementgate, Njaunju killing

July 29, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi Police have on Wednesday questioned former president Peter Mutharika on the  in a sprawling investigations involving  importation of K5 billion duty free cement and the brutal murder of former Anti-Corruption Bureau director Issah Njauju.

Former president Mutharika: Police  questioned him on cement import scandal.

Sources at police hedquarters said head of Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Commissioner of Police Bob Mtekama, led officers who interrogated Mutharika at his home in Mangochi.

Reports from Mangochi say there was heavy presence of police at the villa where the officers were questioning the former head of state who lost a court sanctioned presidential election on June 23 to Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera.

There were no details on the questioning but two of his close aides have been arrested and questioned on the matter.

These are Muthrika’s private bodyguard Norman Chisale and former director of state residences Peter Mukhito.

Mutharika denies the allegations that he was involved in the cement saga and said some people might have done so without his knowledge.

His aide angrily denounced the questioning as part of a campaign to sully his image, that of his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

But police officer who was part of the questioning said: “No one is exempt from investigation in this country. Anyone in Malawi is subject to be investigated when there are indications of a crime.”

Malawi belong to all who leave in itPresident ChisokonezoH E Nyaphapi OneKala Recent comment authors
Malawi belong to all who leave in it
Guest
Malawi belong to all who leave in it

Peter Munthalika ndi mbava aka K145million donation from police food ration case,anthu woyipa awa Kumapopa dala maprice azinthu Kut muzingoti phindula nokha.Kuwasiya masapotazi achipani Chanu chomwe manja ali mkhosi ndikuba.I never trusted this DPP leaders from the beginning.Chauta aliko ndithu kumwambaku.kuyipaso komapasana ntchito pamtundu akuyamba kumanga anthu, mtundu wonse umamangidwa kenako kumalira Kut it’s witch hunting.Munalipezere dziko laanthu awulemu zedi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
President Chisokonezo
Guest
President Chisokonezo

Ichi adzachimangatu ichi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
H E Nyaphapi One
Guest
H E Nyaphapi One

The interrogation was supposed to be at monkey bay police station. With the former president aka criminal comfortably seated on those ‘brown’ police benches!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kala
Guest
Kala

Kokolikooo ameneyooiii and tumbukaziiii

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
