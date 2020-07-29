MCP storms Lhomwe belt: Chief Chikumbu pledges support
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials on Tuesday stormed the lhomwe belt, to assure people to court them work with the government.
MCP is the major stakeholder in the ruling Tonse alliance.
MCP director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu and his team met chiefs in Mulanje and Chiradzulu, assuring them that the Lazarus Chakwera administration would foster development in the areas which are deemed the stronghold of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
DPP was ousted from power during the June 23 presidential election.
“My message to the traditional leaders was simple; serve the government of the day and the government of the day is the Tonse alliance,” he said.
Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje pledged to support the government.
“We work with the government of the day. This time it is Malawi Congress Party and we will support it,” she said.
Some political analysts say the MCP organised the meetings to thwart any possible revolt when the state arrests former president and leader of DPP Peter Mutharika on various crimes including the cementgate.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
MCP shouldn’t be targeting the chiefs in this manner especially in the DPP stronghold otherwise the question arises: now that the MCP is in power is it using its incumbency to establish a one party rule? Let the chiefs quietly serve the government of the day. Why being in a campaign mode forever? This isn’t civic education it is actively surfacing political grudges more vendetta than the duty of Ministry of Civic Education. Moses Kunkuyu is being an overzealous party functionary.
Angodzivuta ndi kuzikwata ndi chala Chakwera.
Kodi unguna unakuphonyani pati ntchito yokha mumatha.