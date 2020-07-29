Police arrest DPP security elite over reign of terror
Malawi Police in the southern region have arrested the notorious 14 members of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) called Super 16 blamed for atrocities against the then opposition MCP and UTM.
Police spokesperson in the southern region Ramsy Mushani has confirmed the arrest of the 14 who were always armed and led a shadow paramilitary wing of the party during its reign.
“Our officers from Luchenza have indeed arrested them on crimes of assault, theft and malicious damage.
“They will appear in court after we sort them out according to their crimes,” said Mushani.
The suspected notorious DPP thugs are alleged to have torched the UTM vehicle in Mangochi and beat up severely rights activist Billy Mayaya in Blantyre.
Hoping that thuggery has its pay time. These buffoons will rue it hard in face of covid-19 while their financiers are whimpering from the harsh touch of long hand of the law. Their masters are able to purchase bail as well as legal protection from the maloya. These overzealous paramilitary cadres have very little room in which to manoeuvre legally their dhows is leaking the courts will slap with a period in jail from which they won’t recover. Rewards from political masters will vanish no sane politicians will associate with these dregs
Good News!!!!
Nthaw zonse ndikumakonda kuwakulbuts Anthu omwe akunena kut bwanj Polic ikungomanga Anthu a dpp yankho ndilakut dpp yatuluk mwez wathau m,boma nchifukw chanja amawanga Anthu omwe mukut ndiolakwa panthaw yomwe amalamulirai? Ena akut Jois B opha wapolis kwamsundw ndi ena oter bwanj dpp imasiy osamang?
Results of tumbuka Court
macadet kupusa
This Nonsense must stop. U touted this New Police Chief as Professional. Is this what u meant? only arresting DPP followers on trumped up charges? MCP Gangs killed a Police man at Nsundwe, Evidence is there. Why haven’t u arrested them? Gaffar sold overpriced Buses to the Govt, yet u rewarded him with a ministerial post. But arrested Cash madam. Aint Gaffar and Cash Madam cases similar? Let the Law apply equally to all Malawians. Selective justice will just devide the country. In-case u have forgotten izi ndi Zosiilana izi. Its ur time now but surely it shall come to… Read more »
Muchira don’t worry. Munaonjeza agalu inu you thot kulibe mawa. Some people shall revenge not you dunderheads. Fokofu
IWE ndiwe wopusa, Machende ako
Those who were beating DPP monitors and killed one in central region when is police going to arrest them if not this is whitch hunt.
This is good even if it just to tell them “we were aware of what you were doing to others”. Politicians use you and leave you in the lark when the going gets tough. Who thought Jomo Osman, the man who boasted he loves fighting (ndewu) coulduld cry like a baby?
Let’s learn not to be over excited with politics these leaders come and go mlandu suola mnthawi imafika. Let us appreciate what we have politics is a dirty game
They overrated themselves – 23rd June 2020 is the signature!
They shall NEVER forget these headless creatures. They thot their glorious days will be there forever. You will rot in prisons whilst your bosses deny you. Fokofu