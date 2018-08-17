Police recover K37 million goods, arrest three suspects

Malawi Police’s Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Unit in Blantyre has arrested three men for allegedly using counterfeilt cheque to steal property worth over K37 million which have been recovered.

Blantyre Police Publicist Augustus Nkhwazi said they arrested three suspects namely Francis Lumbe, 33, of Mapunje Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kapeni, Blantyre, Reuben Chimpanzi aged 24 of Mtokoma Villate, T/A Kwataine in Ntcheu. and Wasi Khimba, 24 of Kachenga Village, T/A Kalembo in Balaka.

The three in March this year are said to have duped John Deere Lonagro Malawi Limited using valueless cheque and made away with a farm tractor valued at K20.7 million

“They posed as potential buyers. However, the cheque they used could not be accepted by the banks and the three could not be traced,” explained Nkhwazi.

The Anti – Motor Theft Unit embarked on an intensive investigation into the matter. The three led a team of investigators to Kasungu district where the tractor and other equipments were recovered.

Other recovered equipment include a CAT diesel generator valued MK12.1 million which was stolen from Barloworld Equipment through same means in December 2017, and a Baldan ARHO4 Plough valued MK5.3 million stolen from Farming and Engineering Services (FES) in January this year.

Nkhwazi said the stolen items were recovered from Geoffrey Daison, 43, a transporter who runs Malinga Transport.

“Companies and individuals who might have lost their valuable property through such means are being advised to report such cases to Police through the Anti – Motor Vehicle Theft Unit for assistance.”

The suspects will be brought before court soon to answer on theft charges.

