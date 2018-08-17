MEC alerts stakeholders on foreigners registering to vote in Malawi 2019 polls

August 17, 2018

The Malawi Electoral Commission  (MEC) has told  stakeholders in Chikwawa to be alert to prevent other nationalities  registering  as voters as Registration exercise Commenced on Thursday in the district.

Mtafu: Voting is for Malawians

MEC commissioner Elvey Mtafu alerted members of District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) and Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) in Chikwawa on wesday during the  launch  of  voter Registration exercise for Chikwawa.

Commissioner Mtafu said the Electoral body has been facing challenges of foreigners registering to Vote  in the  border districts of the country.

Commissioner Mtafu called for coordination among law enforcers,chiefs and party moniters to guard against foreign nationals registering to vote.

“Cross border trade and   inter-mariages has allowed foreign nationals to stay in border districts of Malawi illegally. Those people are non Malawians and should not be allowed to vote. Voting is for Malawians only and the chiefes should help us on that,” said Mtafu.

District Commisioner for Chikwawa Lusizi Nhlane said the problem of illegal entrants in Chikwawa is particularly worse in T/A chapangana’s area where the boundary between Malawi and Mozambique is not properly defined. The District commissioner agreed that there are chances of Mozambican nationals registering as voters in Malawi.

However Chikwawa District commissioner said the council shall involve chiefs and law enforcers to identify legitimate Malawians to register.

The Officer Incharge for Chikwawa police Davie Chingwaru said his office shall deploy minimum of two police officers at each registration center.

There are over one hundred sixty one voter registration centers in Chikwawa. MEC projects to register over four hundred seventy five thousand voters in Chikwawa.

Voter registration in Chikwawa is expected to run from 16th till 29 August in the 4th phase along with districts of Mwanza and Blantyre.

