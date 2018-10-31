Police refuses bail to cop linked to Mponela sexual assualt

A law enforcer accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in police custody is still on full remand after his fellow law enforcers refused to grant him bail.

Mponela police officer-in-charge Saidoni Mpina has confirmed this but refused to give details, saying the Inspector General of police appointed commission of inquiry was better placed to comment.

Police publicist James Kadadzera could also not comment on the matter.

Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose said he set up the special inquiry comprising of senior police officers, officials from the Malawi Human Rights Commission and the Law Society of Malawi to look into circumstances that led to the rape of a 14-year-old girl in police custody in Dowa.

The inquiry comes after the police intimidated, harassed and bullied the family of the girl to withdraw her claim that she was raped by a police officer at Chisepo police unit in Dowa when she was remanded overnight for picking a fight with her friend at school.

Minister of Home Affairs Cecelia Chazama has said the police would not tolerate rogue officers, saying if it is true that a police officer raped the girl, he would face the law.

She said the police would not shield any officer who contravenes the law, saying police officers work within the parameters of the law of the land.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :