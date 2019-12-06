Police release UNDP official arrested over assault of water meter reader

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have released one of UNDP top officials who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) meter reading officer.

UNDP Portfolio manager Andrew Spezowka, a Canadian was briefly detained on Thursday for assaulting the Lilongwe Water Board officer at the manager’s residence in Area 12, Lilongwe.

Acting public relations officer for Lilongwe Water Board Maurice Mkawihe confirmed the matter, saying two LWB officers went to the residence of Spezowka to disconnect water due to an outstanding balance of K30, 000.

He said Spezowka angrily attacked one of the officers.

Lilongwe Water Board is currently conducting monthly meter reading exercise in all Areas across the city. The meter reading exercise which commenced on Monday 2nd December, 2019 and shall end on Monday 16th December, 2019, is running concurrently with Mass Disconnection Campaign, targeting all accounts with outstanding bills of 30 days and above which are due for payment by 30th November, 2019.

“When our officers visited his house, he refused to allow them to disconnect the water, instead he assaulted one of them. Meanwhile, the matter is in the hands of police,” Nkawihe said.

Nkawihe has since urged LWB customers to make proper arrangements to allow the Board meter reading staff carry out the meter reading and disconnection exercise.

“The Board has noted with concerns the conduct of some customers who deny our meter reading personnel access into their premises, making it difficult for them to take readings. Customers should know that assaulting our officers while on duty is an offense.”

Meanwhile, UNDP says will look into the matter. Spezowka has since been granted bail, waiting to appear in court soon to answer to the charges of assault.

