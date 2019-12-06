Police arrest 5 suspects in Poly midnight robbery

Malawi Police in Limbe have arrested five suspects in connection with the recent robbery at Polytechnic in Blantyre.

The suspects are alleged to have stormed hostels midnight last week stealing assorted items which angered students who went into violent protests leading to the burning of one of their hostels and premature closure of the college.

Limbe police public relations officer Patrick Mussa said the suspects were arrested on December 3 in Bangwe and Makhetha.

He said the suspected robbers also hit some parts of Limbe.

Polytechnic students had been complaining of robberies at campus.

