Police rescue 15-year-old boy from mob justice, recover K2.5 million stolen items

Police in Mangochi District have arrested a 15-year-old boy from Sabibu Village, Traditional Authority Kapoloma in Machinga over house breaking and theft.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mangochi Police, Sub-Inspector Amina Daudi, on Thursday, September 22, 2022 community members caught the boy red-headed in the house of McDonald Kapatuka, businessman within the township.

“Following the incident, a quick response team from the police investigation branch rushed to the scene and rescued the boy from an angry mob that was about to apply mob Justice on him.

“Upon being quizzed, he led the team to two houses within the township where police recovered some items suspected to have been stolen from various houses. The items include three plasma TVs, 54 flat screen TV, 11 speakers, two LG monitors, four DVD players, two carpets, a six-inch double mattress, two cellphones, six remote controls, pressing iron and a laptop bag containing assorted breaking equipment, all items worthy K2.5 million,” said Sub Inspector Daudi in a statement issued on Friday.

Meanwhile, according to the PRO, the teenager, who will appear before court after completion of paperwork, has also revealed his three accomplices who are yet to be arrested.

Police records indicate that the boy has been committing offences for a long time without police detection.

“Mangochi Police Station would like to request the public whose property were stolen and similar to the ones mentioned above to come to the station for identification,” she concludes.

