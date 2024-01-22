Police round up 98 Ethiopian illegal immigrants in Mzimba

Police in Mzimba have arrested 98 Ethiopian illegal immigrants who were on their way to Lilongwe.

Spokesperson for Jenda Police Station, Macfarlen Mseteka said police officers made the arrest based on information that alerted them that the illegal immigrants were travelling to Lilongwe in unknown motor vehicles.

“At around 21:00 hours there came three motor vehicles, a Fuso fighter van registration number NN4023 in between two small cars.

“Upon reaching the site, the front vehicle tried to divert from the roadblock which prompted officers to shoot its front tyres but it never stopped and managed to proceed on deflated tyres,” said Mseteka.

According to Mseteka, the driver of the van and his assistant jumped out while the vehicle was still in motion and the vehicle stopped after hitting another van which stopped at the roadblock.

“After opening the van, it was discovered that it was full of illegal immigrants from Ethiopia hence their arrest.

“However, another car, a Toyota Mark II white in colour, which was behind the van managed to turn around and spade off,” he said.

The suspected 98 illegal immigrants will be taken to court to answer the charge of entering the country illegally.

