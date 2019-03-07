Police summon Anglican church members over rebellion against Bishop Malasa

Malawi Police in Zomba on Tuesday March 6 2019 summoned some members of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire (Adus) who are believed to be behind the eviction and removal of Bishop Brighton Malasa as overseer of the diocese, Nyasa Times understands.
One of the members received a phone call from one Superintendent Ziyaya from Zomba Police Station on Monday asking him and other colleagues to report at Police station at 08:00am the following day.
One of the Anglican congregants expressed dismay over the development but said they will not be intimidated.
“This Malasa issue is now taking a different dimension, nanga mpakana ku police? [Up to the extent of involving Police]. These people are out of plans they think intimidation will help them. We won’t be intimidated and am urging all the Church members of good will to stand by our colleagues who have been summoned to the police,” a church member said.
On Tuesday, one of the summoned members later through a leaked Church WhatsApp group message said thet were seriously warned by the police to peddle back on he matter or risk facing arrest.
The message which Nyasa Times has seen revealed that the members were summoned after Bishop Malasa complained to police by among other things that they are asking other Parish members withing the Upper Shire not to allow Malasa visit their parishes or recognise him as Bishop.
The members admitted to have acted the way police explained.
Things got out of hand last week the Zambian-based Archbishop and Primate of the church in Central Africa Province Albert Chama told representatives of the disgruntled parishioners he could not remove their Bishop Brighton Malasa without following the church’s doctrines.
But Chama had a rude awakening when irate members deflated tyres of his official vehicle, a Toyota Hilux Double Cabin registration ZA 4614, while the meeting was in progress.
The church’s laity and priests in the diocese rebelled against Malasa and demanded his removal from office for allegedly abusing funds, being greedy and power hungry.
On January 17 this year, over 200 disgruntled Christians who included priests, sealed Malasa’s offices with iron bars demanding his immediate resignation, but the bishop removed the bars a few hours later.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
MPS should understand their mandate and limits. We dont expect them to force a non repentant and sinful Bishop on the faithfuls. For the Church to reach this stage it meant that it had exhausted all available efforts to get him to repent. If the Police continues to intimidate leaders agitating for his removal it will cost votes for DPP because people know that Malasa and DPP are one. You may recall how the President praised him in Mangochi. The alter is prepared, fire is ready, slaughter the goat for ritual to cleanse the diocese
Church issues going to court or police. Kumbukilani Livingtonia synod.
Learn from the Catholic Church. kkkkk.
Dont use secular means to solve religious issues.
If I were Malasa, I would have known that this is not politics and would have demonstrated the spirit of understanding by paving way and remain faithful to the church. What does the Bishop stands to gain in like forcing himself over the disgruntled members? Instead of using Police I would have gone to meet theose who are disgruntled to make my case and cordially volunteer resigning after making my case. What matters in this case its not what he knows but the congregants perception over him Right Rev, consider resigning and let peace reign for the sake of God… Read more »
Yalakwatu
Power hungry and greedy
Bishop yathapo yathapo basi
Pitani mukaone zina,nyumba ya Mulungu simoberamo