Police take UTM’s Kalindo to Zomba: MP charged of ‘insulting the president’

Malawi Police on Thursday evening took UTM director of youth Bon Kalindo to Zomba after the law enforcers barred party supporters from holding a vigil at Area 30, the police headquarters in Lilongwe.

Police were elusive on the matter but UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed that Kalindo is now in Zomba awaiting appearance in court.

“He has been taken to Zomba. Our legal team have confirmed this. The police say Honourable Kalindo allegedly committed the crime in Balaka and he would be tried in Zomba,” said Malunga.

The Mulanje west legislator has since been charged with disorderly conduct at a police station and insulting the president.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Kalindo, a veteran actor has been charged with disorderly conduct at a police station contrary to section 153 (1) of the police Act as well as insulting the head of state which violates Section 4 of the Protected Flag, Emblems and Names Act.

According to one of the video clips circulating in social media, Kalindo led the chants Mutharika wapenga misala [Mutharika is demented].

But Chidanti Malunga described the arrest as politically motivated aimed at silencing the ever popular Saulos Chilima and his UTM.

