Lucius Banda drops ‘Moyo wa Msilikali’ single in honour of Malawi soldiers killed in DRC.

Malawi’s music kingpin Lucius Banda has released a new single entitled ‘Moyo wa Msilikali’ in honour of Six Malawian soldiers who died in the line of duty last year.

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers died in a rebel ambush in November in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where they were part of a United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) peacekeeping mission.

Banda, who in all years of his music career has been trading with nick name ‘Soldier’ said it took time for him to release the tribute as he was tied up with other equally important issues.

“I was tied up when it happened but as someone who has used the name soldier in my career, I still felt duty bound to do a tribute to my fellow soldiers even though two months have gone” Banda told Nyasa Times on Friday.

He therefore called upon all Malawians to pray for our soldiers at all times and appreciate the good work they do.

“I just wanted to encourage Malawians to remember our soldiers and to be appreciating them and pray for them” he said.

Lucius described a soldier as someone who is brave and lion hearted who again sacrifices everything including his life to serve and bring freedom to others.

“Umoyo wa msilikali …umoyo wolimba mtima athira nsembe ya moyo poteteza civilian. Aika wake pachiswe natchinjiliza wa nzake ndi wa chikondi msiliksali. Amanyamuka ulendo kukabwelera kapena ayi anthuwa amatifera tiyeni tiwalemekeze” narrates Banda in one of the verses in the song.

Meanwhile, the song has already started enjoying massive airplay in various local radio stations.

In his eulogy, Malawi President Peter Mutharika described the death as painful and a loss not only to Malawi but the entire African continent.

Born in August 1970, Banda is well known throughout his career as the voice of the poor and those who cannot be heard.

His music depicts the social, economic and cultural constraints faced by ordinary Malawians. He has also been a voice against social injustices and inequalities prevalent among African leaders and politicians.

