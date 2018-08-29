Police warns business people of fraudsters of fake cheques: 3 suspects arrested

August 29, 2018 Chimwemwe Njoloma-Mana 2 Comments

Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe have arrested three people for allegedly issuing a fake cheque to procure safety materials from Matamando Safety Products shop in Malangalanga, Lilongwe.

Chihana -Chimala: Be warned  of cheque  fraudsters 

Central Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nolliette Chihana said the three are Raphael Phiri 34, Emmanuel Ngalande 42 and Dyson Njewa 32 went to the shop and requested for materials worth K1, 300,000 which were to be collected at a later date.

She said the three then went to the shop and issued a Nedbank cheque as they a waited to go and collect the materials at an agreed date because the owner of the shop had suspected it was a fake cheque and immediately tipped the police.

Chihana said the suspects went to the shop on the date to collect the materials where police arrested them.

“We arrested the three after the owner tipped police of the development. We went to the shop to wait for them on the date they agreed to go and collect the goods where we apprehended them and now in police custody,” the PRO explained.

She said upon interviewing them, they revealed to have committed similar offences using a fake National Bank cheque worth K 10 million whereby electric items over K 4 million were stolen at Katalyst Connections and a case file was opened.

“When investigations are completed the suspects will appear before the court of law for the offence of theft which is contrary to section 278 of the penal code,” She stated.

Meanwhile Police is advising shop owners to always verify the cheques they receive before they process to receive the goods.

Phiri hails from Nabinduza Village Traditional Authority (TA) Mbelwa in Mzimba, Ngalande comes from Mshani Village TA Mwaulabo, Mzimba and Njewa is from Mziya Village in TA Nsamala Balaka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
ndadabwaBigMan Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ndadabwa
Guest
ndadabwa

kikikiki atumbuka agwidwa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Nolliette, what a lovely name. Thanks for warning us.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes