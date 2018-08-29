Malawi President Mutharika arrives in Beijing for China-African summit 

August 29, 2018

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has arrived in Beijing, capital of China, August 28, 2018.

President Mutharika arrives in Beijing

President Mutharika looks forward to a fruitful FOCAC Beijing summit

Mutharika greeting Malawian kids in Beijing

Mutharika  committed to enhancing strategic cooperation with China

President Mutharika greeting Malawians in China

Mutharika is on an official visit to China and attend the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The summit will be held under the theme, “China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation.”

President Mutharika said he will take advantage of his visit to hold bilateral talks with  hos President Xi Jinping, aimed at strengthening further economic and political cooperation and setting the agenda of continued partnership between the two countries for the next decade.

“I will be on official visit to China, bilateral visit. I will be meeting  Chinese President  Xi Jinping on  September 1,” the Malaiw leader said.

Mutharika will also hold talks with Speaker of the Chinese National Assembly.

He said the second part of his visit will be on September 3 where he will have meetings  with the Chinese business community and  have a working tour  to Xi’an City, Capital of Shaanxi Province in Northwest of China.

During the visit, Mutharika  will hold bilateral discussions with leaders of the Shaanxi Province.

Gwemula
Guest
Gwemula

Pali mau akuti kugona pakati nkuyambilira koma bwanawa alawilira osati zoti akukagwira nchitozo ayi alawilira ku shopping ndinso kukadya abuluzi ndi asakhwi kkkk anzao omwe ali bize mma office ku maiko ena anyamuka weekend osati izi alesi wa okonda kudya zogenda ukunkukaononga misonkho yathu uku akafika kuno azitiuza kuti ulendo unali #very fruitiful posachedwa pa ma Chinas abwela kuzamanga ma ma industries blah !blah! Kkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Dont sell the country to the Chinese please, you wont be around to account after May next year Sir.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago

