Police women called to professionalism; elect new office bearers

In a bid to promote and strengthen the Police Women Network in the Malawi Police Service, Commissioner of Police Stan Kaliza, who is also Director for Human Resources Management and Development (HRMD) at the National Police Headquarters, has called upon Police women to wear recommended dress code and embrace a hardworking spirit if the network is to achieve it’s goals.

Commissioner Kaliza made the call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Police Cottage in Mangochi during the official opening of a two-day meeting where 56 Police Women attended, representing various Police Stations across the country.

The main aim of the meeting was to elect new office bearers for the next three years.

Among others, Kaliza who was the guest of honour and represented the Inspector General of Police, noted that lack of commitment in some women in the execution of normal duties, lack of support and discriminatory tendencies are some of the challenges in the fight for equal participation in the MPS.

He encouraged the women officers to upgrade their studies in order to increase chances and opportunities in the service when academic qualifications tend to be one of the prerequisite requirements.

Since the establishment of the Malawi Police Service in 1921, females police officers started to be recruited in 1972 but regardless of this concept Kaliza appreciated the leadership of the Malawi Police Service as it considers it’s female employees to excel at every level of command.

The Women Network in the Malawi Police Service was launched in 2014 with an aim of empowering women with necessary skills and knowledge in the profession. It is also a bridge between management and Police women when there are general concerns about female employees in the service.

Amongst the participants, Dorothy Kawale, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police and out-going chairperson for the network; National coordinator, Senior Superintendent Elizabeth Chambakata; Superintendent Monica Sikoti and Inspector Jacqueline Khangamwa were some of the facilitators during the meeting.

Before closing the meeting, there was a free and fair election which was chaired by Eliza Chambakata, the National Coordinator.

The results indicated that Jessie Nyirongo, Assistant Commissioner of Police who is also the South West Region Anti-Motor Vehicle ln-charge emerged as chairperson while Senior Superintendent Florida Dzimbiri was elected as deputy.

On Secretariat, Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi was voted into the office, and will be deputized by Thandi Mwalwenje, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

On the post of treasure, Superintendent Monica Sikoti won the post and will be deputized by Assistant Superintendent Yamikani Kauma.

In her acceptance speech, the newly elected chairperson Jessie Nyirongo promised to take the network to another level and promised to continue where the previous leadership stopped.

Furthermore, Nyirongo called for unity and support among her committee members and all women in uniform during her tenure of office.

