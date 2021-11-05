Investors eyeing Oman

Are you an entrepreneur? Seasoned investor? Then there is no doubt that you should consider visiting Oman as the country commits to attract global investors and entrepreneurs. Just in recent days, the country has witnessed a surge in headlines for business magnets.

The country has reiterated its attractive plans to launch its first satellite into space as soon as next year, first announced last year. What is more attractive about Oman is how the country aligns its plan with the private sector as the driver of its investments that include realizing its agenda for the space exploration.

“We have to address the role of the private sector to this effect, and establish a company to launch the first satellite with practical advantages here for our national space programme, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence”, the country’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology had told the media

The country is now making it conducive to further digital transformation by making visa for Oman easily accessible to world investors.

As witnessed this week with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Ericsson and Omantel even for business gurus based in Malawi and other regions of Africa, Europe and the Americas Oman should always be considered for investment.

The MoU will see Omantel and Ericsson support innovators across Oman and collaborate to fuel digital transformation and innovation by expanding the enterprise market’s capabilities through 5G and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Talal Said Al Mamari, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel said: “We are committed to equipping Omani entrepreneurs with the right tools to develop meaningful solutions and are delighted to be partnering with Ericsson to add more value to the local startup ecosystem. We believe that the collaboration with Ericsson will open new doors to technology innovators and entrepreneurs across the Sultanate and will be focusing on several technology areas to drive the value of 5G and innovation in the country and contribute to Oman Vision 2040.”

As Travel Weekly note, “Oman is making its return as a luxury travel destination to worldwide visitors with valuable opportunities for Oman tourism to help drive investment back into the region” as part of the Connections initiatives.

“Connections will bring a hand-picked selection of the world’s finest luxury buyers to meet with exceptional hotels, boutique properties, experience providers and destination management companies from Oman. Throughout the event, senior executives and experts will discover new business opportunities during one-to-one meetings and thought-leading debate.”

