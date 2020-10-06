Police’s Mlotha appointed Malawi Chief Immigration Officer: Medi now PS

Government has appointed Commissioner of Police for the Northern Region, Hannings Mlotha, as the new Director-General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Mlotha replaces Masauko Medi who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Homeland Security where he is going to take up the post of Principal Secretary (PS).

According to a government communication Nyasa Times has seen, the appointment is effective October 2, 2020.

Apart from serving as commissioner of police for the Northern Region, Mlotha was also overseeing research and planning at the Malawi Police Service.

