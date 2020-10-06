Police’s Mlotha appointed Malawi Chief Immigration Officer: Medi now PS

October 6, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government has appointed Commissioner of Police for the Northern Region, Hannings Mlotha, as the new Director-General for the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Medi: Now PS
Mlotha: New immigration chief

Mlotha replaces Masauko Medi who has been redeployed to the Ministry of Homeland Security where he is going to take up the post of Principal Secretary (PS).

According to a government communication Nyasa Times has seen, the appointment is effective October 2, 2020.

Apart from serving as commissioner of police for the Northern Region, Mlotha was also overseeing research and planning at the Malawi Police Service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Governance expert caution Chakwera on giving Malawi false hope

Governance expert and commentator Makhumbo Munthali has given President Lazarus Chakwera a critique of his first 100 days in office...

Close