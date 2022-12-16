Political analyst Ernest Thindwa assesses Chakwera leadership, opposition DPP role in 2022

A political assessment by the University of Malawi (UNIMA)-based political analyst Ernest Thindwa indicates that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance-led government have scored highly performing well in a number of areas.

Thindwa – who delivered his assessment through the Zodiak Broadcasting Station’s Tiuzeni Zoona on Sunday, observed that, unlike in the previous administrations, the Chakwera administration did well in adhering and ensuring respect for human rights and good governance.

He cited the President’s zeal to ensure there is separation between government and party politics, among other feats the Tonse government achieved in the year ending.

“Pali kusintha kwakukulu pa kusiyanitsa pakati pa chipani ndi boma. Sitikuonanso galimoto zaboma kumagwiritsidwa ntchito ndi anyamata achipani monga mmene zinalili m’mbuyomu [There’s great change in terms of separating government from the party. We no longer see government vehicles being used by ruling party followers like it was the case in the previous administrations. And this is very commendable,” he said.

Thindwa stated that the freeing of the state broadcaster – Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) – to let it discharge its duties without political interference is another thing Malawians need to celebrate and give the Chakwera government a credit for.

The renowned political analyst also commended the Tonse Alliance government for putting a stop to the practice of ferrying traditional leaders from villages to defend it and bash the opposition on MBC.

“Over and above that, the current administration has demonstrated that it is willing to accommodate dissenting views. We have seen the government acting on concerns raised by citizens and civil society organizations and this must continue,” he said.

On the other hand, Thindwa hailed the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for providing checks and balances to the government.

He cited the press briefings DPP leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has been holding at his PAGE House to remind the incumbent government about its duties and obligations.

“DPP is periodically providing counsel to the Tonse government when and where things are going wrong. This is a win for democracy,” said Thindwa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!