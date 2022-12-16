WEMAS donates K300, 000 to Mchinji triplets

Malawi’s fast growing health insurance company – Wella Medical Aid Society (WEMAS) – has donated K300, 000 to triplets born to a poor family in Mchinji.

The triplets were born prematurely end January 2022, a development that prompted Mchinji District Social Welfare Office to appeal to the public to donate to the Sentiasi family because “Siwema Joseph and her husband Abraham Sentiasi are poor and have barely enough to sustain the livelihood of the three newborn children”.

So far, WEMAS has been the only corporate entity that responded to the call and committed to donate K300, 000 in instalments of K100, 000 in every three months.

The company on Thursday presented the last chunk of the donation at the brief ceremony that took place at the house of the Sentiasi family.

However, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, MacDonald Wella, assured that they will continue to monitor the health and growth of the triplets in the next coming months.

“WEMAS is a health insurance company. And being in the health sector, our aim is to make sure that people are living healthier lives. And that’s why when we heard that there are triplets here, we decided to come and assist after the District Social Welfare Office sounded an SOS,” said Wella.

“We will still be visiting them to see how the children are faring. We are happy to see the children growing very well and healthy,” he added.

The triplets’ mother, Siwema Joseph, thanked the company for the unwavering support to the welfare of the children.

“As a family, we are highly indebted to WEMAS for the great contribution it has made to the health and growth of these children. We couldn’t raise them on our own because we are lacking in many things,” said Joseph.

WEMAS is the only medical scheme in Malawi, which accommodates people above 55 years of age through its pensioners’ medical scheme. It is also the only medical scheme in Malawi, which is using a biometric system, and sits among a few medical schemes in Malawi, which does not charge shortfalls from its customers.

The medical insurer now has a network of over 200 hospitals from Nsanje to Chitipa.

