Dream come true for school teacher Maganga to pursue Masters Degree after winning K5m in First Capital Bank promo 

Marion Bester Maganga, a teacher at Chisukulu Day Secondary School in Machinga, will now afford to further his academic credentials by pursuing his much-sought for Masters Degree after winning the grand prize of K5 million in First Capital Bank’s K5 million Ipite promotion.

After being called on his mobile phone by Brand Manager, Miranda Dula to tell him the good news, Maganga was still skeptical even after being called first by his First Capital Bank branch manager in Liwonde to verify the same.

It wasn’t until Dula told him that she was in the company of journalists then that Maganga accepted the reality and disclosed that he was a teacher at Chisukulu Secondary School.

“I have always wanted to pursue further studies,” he said.

“I will most definitely use this reward to do my Masters Degree, for sure.”

The promotion was to inculcate a financial saving culture as well as using First Capital Bank’s digital platform and Maganga encouraged people to trust in the Bank’s services, saying he has benefitted in many ways.

“Loans are easily accessed with easy collateral for us civil servants and the promotions they run are always suited for our needs, such as saving money,” Maganga said.

To enter the competition, customers were encouraged to keep in their accounts a minimum of K20,000 for the whole month without withdrawing and also for the whole six months duration of the promotion to stand chance to win the K5 million grand prize.

The clients were also eligible for the competition if they transacted more than twice on the Bank’s digital platforms and at ATM while new customers were also encouraged to do the same.

Every month, the promotion was identifying winners of K1 million and K500,000 cash prizes with the third prize being four mobile phones — and in total First Capital Bank spent K40 million.

The grand draw was accompanied by draws for October and November of K1 million and K500,000 cash prizes with the third prize being four mobile phones.

Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said they were satisfied with their customers’ response to the deposit mobilization promotion, saying they received over 60,000 entries while 7,000 of them maintained their accounts for the whole six months duration.

“Our business performance this years has been very good and growing with each year and this promotion has also helped towards this growth,” he said.

He also said they have received positive feedback through the special loan package, the Civil Servant Loan-Zangaphee, which is aimed at giving opportunity to their customers based in both urban and rural areas for easy access to credit.

The Bank also offered civil servants to access loans when the new academic year began in October, First Capital Bank to assist them pay school fees for their children and wards — with access of up to K3 million.

As the farming season picked up, FCB also facilitated a loan product named ‘Tiyeni ku Munda’ — targeting Malawi government civil servants.

All these facilities are processed and disbursed within 48 hours for civil servants who are FCB customers as well as non-FCB customers — with just holding a valid National ID for account holders and bank statement reflecting latest salary deposit for non-FCB account holders.

Other services on offer are top up facility; consolidating existing loans with other institutions as well as credit life and funeral cover.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!