Political analyst warns APM, opposition leaders against making reckless rigging claims: “Stop creating fear!”

Political analyst Victor Chipofya has called on political parties to avoid making reckless accusations of voter rigging ahead of Malawi’s 2025 general elections, particularly in light of recent statements from opposition leaders, including former President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika, the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), recently accused President Lazarus Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of attempting to rig the upcoming elections with the help of a controversial voting technology provider, Smartmatic.

Chipofya’s comments come at a time when political tension is rising, with the opposition parties, including the DPP and UTM, accusing the ruling government and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) of colluding to manipulate election results. These claims have been described as dangerous, potentially undermining the integrity of the election process, and could lead to voter apathy, which Chipofya warns against.

Mutharika’s reckless statement

Mutharika’s recent statements accusing President Chakwera of election rigging via Smartmatic have added fuel to the fire of electoral mistrust. During a rally, Mutharika voiced concerns that MCP, in collaboration with Smartmatic, was plotting to rig the 2025 elections, despite no solid evidence being presented to substantiate the claims.

Mutharika’s words have not only intensified political divisions but also deepened skepticism about the electoral process. His allegations echo similar sentiments expressed by other opposition leaders, such as UTM’s Dalitso Kabambe, who also claims that the government is setting the stage for a manipulated election outcome.

In this volatile atmosphere, Chipofya warns that such baseless and unsubstantiated claims can have dire consequences. “When opposition leaders make such accusations without offering clear evidence, they are not only creating unnecessary fear but are also undermining the credibility of the electoral process,” he said in an interview with MIJ Online.

The Risk of Voter Apathy and Political Instability

Chipofya stressed that unfounded claims of rigging are more than just political rhetoric; they pose a real danger to the democratic process. As accusations of manipulation and collusion spread, they sow seeds of doubt in the minds of voters, which could lead to widespread apathy.

Voter apathy, where citizens believe their vote does not matter or is unlikely to count, can lead to lower voter turnout, thereby weakening the legitimacy of the election results. This would further erode public trust in the democratic process, potentially destabilizing the political environment.

Voter apathy has historically been a significant challenge in many African democracies, including Malawi. When voters lose faith in the integrity of the system, they may abstain from participating in elections altogether. Chipofya emphasizes that opposition parties, which are often key advocates for democratic accountability, should be mindful of the risks posed by irresponsible statements.

The Importance of Constructive Dialogue

Chipofya advocates for a more measured and constructive approach to addressing electoral concerns. “Political parties, both in government and opposition, should raise concerns about election integrity in a responsible and evidence-based manner,” he argues. “When they allege voter rigging, they must provide concrete evidence, rather than fueling baseless conspiracy theories.”

Rather than focusing on accusations of rigging, Chipofya suggests that opposition parties should engage in healthy dialogue with the government, electoral bodies, and civil society organizations to improve the electoral system and ensure transparency. Engaging in a transparent dialogue would not only ensure that the elections are fair but also send a positive message to voters about the seriousness of the political process.

Furthermore, Chipofya emphasizes that opposition parties should work with the MEC to ensure that any irregularities or malpractices are addressed through legal channels. If opposition parties believe there are credible concerns about the integrity of the election, they should work through the proper legal mechanisms, rather than resorting to inflammatory rhetoric.

The Broader Implications of Election Rigging Claims

The accusations made by Mutharika and other opposition leaders also risk inciting violence or unrest. In the past, politically-charged election cycles in Malawi have been marred by violence, sometimes triggered by disputed results and allegations of manipulation. If opposition parties continue to claim rigging without offering credible proof, it could create the preconditions for post-election conflict, should they lose the election or contest the results.

In the wake of such accusations, Chipofya argues that political parties must be cautious in their approach. “The stakes are high, and the country’s stability depends on the way we conduct ourselves in the lead-up to the election,” he said. “We must avoid creating unnecessary tension that could threaten the peaceful conduct of the election and the well-being of the nation.”

Conclusion

The comments from Mutharika and other opposition leaders about rigging, while possibly rooted in genuine frustration or concerns, need to be carefully considered. Chipofya’s warning is clear: reckless accusations not only distract from substantive political discourse but also jeopardize the democratic process by undermining voter confidence.

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 general elections, it is crucial for all political actors, including the opposition, to base their claims on facts and evidence. A constructive approach to addressing electoral concerns will go a long way in ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.

Political leaders must understand that in an environment of trust, the real winners will be the citizens who participate in the democratic process—not those who seek to manipulate the system through divisive rhetoric.

