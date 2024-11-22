Vice President Usi Launches MBC TV 2 On-the-Go, A Game-Changer for Youth Broadcasting

On Thursday, November 21, Malawi’s Vice President, Right Honorable Dr. Michael Usi, officially launched MBC TV 2 On-the-Go at a vibrant ceremony at the MBC offices in Lilongwe. The launch marks a significant step forward in MBC’s efforts to enhance youth-oriented programming and provide a platform for young people to engage with content that entertains, informs, and inspires.

In his remarks, Vice President Usi emphasized the importance of access to information, highlighting that it is a fundamental right for all citizens, particularly the youth. He praised the new channel as a timely response to the evolving needs of a fast-paced digital era.

“By launching a new TV channel that speaks directly to the youth, MBC has shown its commitment to staying relevant and keeping up with the demands of modern times,” Usi said. He called MBC TV 2 On-the-Go a “game-changer,” promising fresh and high-quality content that offers a new perspective on television programming. “MBC TV 2 will give young people access to professional, thought-provoking programming that provides a new way of seeing the world,” he added.

Dr. Usi also underscored the growing threat of fake news in today’s digital age and called on MBC to lead the way in promoting truth and authenticity. “I’m expecting to see programs that are real, engaging, and original. If there’s fake news out there, you need to be the ones setting the record straight,” he urged the team behind the new channel.

The event also featured remarks from the Minister of Information and Digitization, Moses Kunkuyu, who applauded Vice President Usi for his leadership in launching the channel and called the occasion a milestone for MBC. “MBC is making history as Malawi’s first broadcaster to operate two television channels. Their creativity and innovation in a fast-evolving information space are the reasons we’re here today,” Kunkuyu said.

Rev. Vasco Kachipapa, the MBC Board Chairperson, shared exciting news about the broadcaster’s future plans. He announced that MBC has procured a state-of-the-art Outside Broadcasting (OB) van from Italy, which will soon be added to the company’s assets. The OB van will enable MBC to expand its coverage and enhance its live broadcast capabilities, especially for youth-centered content.

“The demand for youth-centered entertainment is growing, and that’s why we launched this channel,” said Kachipapa. “As MBC, we aim to be part of the solution—not the problem. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.” He also revealed a new partnership between MBC and Channel Africa, which he described as a major leap forward in expanding MBC’s global reach.

To keep pace with the digital world, MBC has embraced social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and TikTok to stay connected with its youthful audience. “This is all about meeting the youth where they are,” Kachipapa concluded.

MBC TV 2 On-the-Go is set to become a key player in shaping the future of media in Malawi, offering a fresh, dynamic channel for young people to engage with entertainment, education, and current affairs that matter to them. With its commitment to quality programming, social media integration, and a focus on authenticity, MBC TV 2 aims to build a new, vibrant platform that resonates with the country’s next generation of leaders and creators.

