An allegedly smear campaign targeting Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda has escalated dramatically today, with MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda accused of orchestrating a coordinated political scheme involving a little-known youth group from Kasungu and the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI).

The duo today hosted a press briefing—aired live on Zodiak—calling for an audit of CDF funds in Kasungu South, the very constituency that overwhelmingly rejected Chimwendo’s preferred candidate, Jospeph Manguluti, during MCP primaries and voted Chithyola with a landslide.

The so-called Santhe Creative Youth Empowerment group, composed largely of unregistered youth operatives, has suddenly emerged with surprising financial muscle, raising serious questions among political observers.

“Where is this group—without any known donors or projects—sourcing funds to go live on national radio and TV?” asked a veteran MCP official from Kasungu South. “This is not about transparency. This is Chimwendo’s fightback plan to discredit Chithyola after losing fair and square in the primaries.”

Inside sources say Chimwendo has refused to accept that the people of Kasungu South chose Chithyola over Manguluti, and has since been using shadowy groups and backdoor plots to have Chithyola blocked from submitting his 2025 nomination papers for the position of an MP.

“Chimwendo is hell-bent on keeping his grip on constituencies, even those that have clearly moved on. It’s sabotage masked as civic action,” the source added.

Meanwhile, CDEDI, which today claimed to be championing transparency, has itself come under scrutiny. Multiple sources allege that CDEDI’s latest activities are quietly backed by Chimwendo’s inner circle to deflect attention from his role in the internal MCP chaos.

The organization cited a letter from the same Santhe group as the trigger for its audit campaign—raising alarm about the real motivation behind this sudden enthusiasm for accountability. As the situation unfolds, Malawians are being urged to look past the press briefings and ask deeper questions about who is pulling the strings—and why.

