Political violence worry PAC, to meet party leaders

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has expressed worry over the political violence which the ruling Democratic Progressive Party perpetrated against the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) just days after Malawi Electoral Commission met party leaders on the same issue.

PAC spokesperson Peter Mulomole said it was expected that after the meeting with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials, party leaders would tell their supporters to abandon political violence.

President Peter Mutharika, who is also the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was the first to meet MEC officials but the Saturday political violence in Mangochi is a clear manifestation that Mutharika did not listen to PAC advice.

“MEC met the political leaders last week to appeal for peace but I don’t know if the leaders have told their followers to abandon violence. We condemn this political violence because it can have negative effect on our preparations for the 2019 elections,” he said.

Mulomole said his organization is making arrangements to meet party leaders to sensitize them on the need to uphold peace ahead of the elections.

DPP cadres uprooted and burnt all MCP flags hoisted along the road in Mangochi ahead of the party’s rally on Saturday.

Social commentator Emily Mkamanga said the political violence perpetrated by the DPP is a clear indication that the party believes in violence.

“What if the MCP retaliated, there could have been a full blown violence,” she said.

A vehicle belonging to the United Transformation Movement and another of a member of parliament in Mzimba were burned to ashes in the district some months ago and police are yet to investigate the arson.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :