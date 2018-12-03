Gor in Malawi for 2nd leg as Bullets dangles K8m to players

Kenya’s Gor Mahia are in the country in readiness for a  second leg of the Champions League preliminary round against Nyasa Big Bullets at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Wednesday  as the home team has promised K8 million equivalent to  (US $10,000) to its players to share among themselves  if they manage to  overturn the visitors’ slender 1-0 lead.

First leg: Nyasa Big Bullets defender Chimango Kayimba clears the ball as goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe is tackled by Gor’s Haron Shakava with George Odhiambo closing in during a CAF Champions League tie at Kasarani Stadium yesterday. Gor won 1-0. Photo/PHILIP KAMAKYA

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya confirmed the development to Nyasa Times, saying the board thought of coming up with this initiative as one way of motivating players.

Nyasa Big Bullets captain, John Lanjesi has hailed their team for what he described it as a timely gesture.

“This will encourage us  to put much effort and we know what to do to beat Gor Mahia. All what we can assure our fans and all Malawians regardless of which club they support is to come in their large numbers and support us,” he said.

Meanwhile,  a  Gor Mahia contingent of 25 people includes 18 players, five technical bench staff, one club official and a representative from Football Kenya Federation as head of delegation has arrived in the country.

Upon their arrival at the airport, the team used a Be Forward Wanderers FC coach, which the Nomads offered Nyasa Big Bullets to use during the Caf game.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia will miss the services of midfielder Francis Kahata as the midfielder is believed to be on the verge of joining Algeria side CS Constantine.

