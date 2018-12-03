Malawi U-20 lost to a better team, Zambia – Nankhuni

Team Manager for the Malawi Under 20 Football Team currently in Zambia for Cosafa tournament, Aubrey Nankhuni, has said the ill-prepared junior flames lost to a better junior Chipolopolo but all is not lost and he hopes his charges can beat Mozambique and DRC in their next games.

“We must admit that we have lost to a better team in the name of Zambia who are the hosts. We started the game very well in the first half which ended nil nil but I think we were nervous in the second half hence conceding two goals.

“It’s painful to lose the first game of the tournament but all is not lost. We should not blame the boys but we should plan well for the next game against Mozambique on Thursday and again beat DRC. We have a good team and this team is the future senior national team,” explained Nankhuni.

Legend Peterkins Kayira has said the loss should be taken as food for thought for the junior flames to correct the mistakes made in the game and engage extra gear as the tournament progresses.

Other observers continue to fault the presence of the Belgian coach Ronny Van Gneugden at the Mopane Copper Copper Mines Cosafa Under 20 Championship arguing Meke Mwase should be left alone to take charge of the junior flames as the Belgian has proved to be a failure with the senior national team.

