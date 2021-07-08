Politics finishing Jomo Osman’s passion for football: …nobody wants to be associated with Ntopwa Club

Ntopwa FC owner, Isaac Jomo Osman has bemoaned politics as one reason his club is failing to secure sponsors and warns the team might collapse.

Osman, a DPP cadet said he has tried to approach different people and companies but they fear to assist his club because he supports DPP.

“I have tried my best to secure sponsorship but people always tell me that they cannot assist my club because am an opposition supporter. My fear is that this club will collapse and many youths who really on me will suffer,” said Osman.

Osman, whose team is in an intensive Care Unit as they battle for relegation is supposed to travel to Mzuzu today (Monday, 5th July 20121) to face Mzuzu Warriors on Tuesday in the FDH Bank Cup.

However, Osman said he has no single Tambala to enable his side travel to the North to fulfill this fixture.

“I have nothing in my pocket to enable my team travel to the North. I need almost K2 million for transport, food and accommodation but l don’t know where to get the money,” he said.

He accused the current administration for allowing some people own Limbe bus depot Mgodi, where he said he used to get money from.

” The current administration allowed some people take Mgodi for me. This is where l used to get money but now lam helpless,” he said.

During DPP era, Osman was well know for beating people who opposed the DPP regime.

At one point he was shown on a video beating a man for supporting the Chakwera administration.

Osman, who was also working for DPP top brass, Kondwani Nankhumwa was reportedly to be supplying samoosa to Sanjika functions at a prize of K35, 000 one samoosa.

