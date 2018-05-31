Poll expert says parties should stop using conventions to settle political scores

A poll expert has riled political party leadership in the country for using party conventions to settle political scores and finish off political enemies.

Steve Duwa, chairman of Council for Non Governmental Organisation (Congoma) said party conventions should not be used to finish off political enemies, saying this is a recipe for problems during the 2019 polls.

“We have seen what is happening in Aford, in MCP and in the DPP. If the politicians use the conventions to settle for political scores then we are heading for a political disaster,” he said.

A political scientist Mustafa Hussein said political parties must give a chance to supporters to choose leaders of their choice.

The Democratic Progressive Party said it would hold a convention this month described as window dressing by some analysts whilst in Aford both Enoch Chihana and Frank Mwenifumbo claim party presidency.

