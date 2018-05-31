Malawi, Mozambique officials meet over boundary disputes

May 31, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Officials from Malawi and Mozambique are meeting in Mangochi to iron out boundary disputes which led to six villages in Malawi erroneously go to Mozambique leading to clashes with authorities there.

Kachikho says meeting to ease tension.

Thursday morning the officials were taken to Makanjira in Mangochi where the boundary redemarcation exercise led to six villages go to Mozambique leading to clashes with the Mozambican Police over fishing rights on Lake Malawi.

The fracas left one person dead.

Minister of Lands Anna Kachikho said the meeting would iron out all the boundary differences.

“This meeting would generate solutions to the problem,” she said.

Director of Institute for sea and boundaries in Mozambique Manuel Farao said people along the borders should report to authorities whenever they are mistreated by the police.

The meeting ends on Friday.

Mbonga Matoga
Mbonga Matoga
The issue is that we have incompetent people in our govt who were obviously employed thru the back door, it is therefore not supprising that Malawi a small country as it is, we keep losing our land to neighboring countries. This should be a lesson to everyone that employing people in govt positions based on nepotism and not competence is a very bad thing that can never benefit our country as a whole. During Kamuzu era this redemacation exercise would have benefited Malawi more becoz it would have been an opportunity for us to claim our land back that the… Read more »
1 hour ago
winston msowoya
winston msowoya
The recent border conflict between Malawi and Mozambique where one person died,is both shameful and senseless.How is it that during the colonisation of Mozambique by the fascists Portuguese and British colonialists in Malawi, there were no such skirmishes,both African people lived in peace and harmony.Afterall there is no need of shading blood amongst brothers and sisters of both countries as we are all one people.Already,Malawi is in conflict with Tanzania on Lake Nyasa on the East and,Zambia on the West.This is not the way we should live as all of us are intertwined,there are Ngonis in Mozambique,Malawi and Tanzania and… Read more »
1 hour ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
#DzukaniAmalawi

This is what happens when there’s political infighting leading to focus on wrong things. Now our neighbours are striking to get a piece of the country as the custodians are fighting for positions. By the time the infighting is over the country will be gone to the neighbours. There is no way any neighbouring country would have pulled this type of stunt during the Kamuzu Banda days……no way! If we had any doubt that we have weak leaders, well, here we are. ma neighbour ayamba kutidelera

2 hours ago

