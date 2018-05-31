Malawi, Mozambique officials meet over boundary disputes

Officials from Malawi and Mozambique are meeting in Mangochi to iron out boundary disputes which led to six villages in Malawi erroneously go to Mozambique leading to clashes with authorities there.

Thursday morning the officials were taken to Makanjira in Mangochi where the boundary redemarcation exercise led to six villages go to Mozambique leading to clashes with the Mozambican Police over fishing rights on Lake Malawi.

The fracas left one person dead.

Minister of Lands Anna Kachikho said the meeting would iron out all the boundary differences.

“This meeting would generate solutions to the problem,” she said.

Director of Institute for sea and boundaries in Mozambique Manuel Farao said people along the borders should report to authorities whenever they are mistreated by the police.

The meeting ends on Friday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :