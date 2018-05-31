Malawi bans slaughter, movement of livestock as foot and mouth disease kills over 160 cattle

Government has banned the slaughter, sale and movement of livestock in Neno and parts of Mwanza and Blantyre following a foot and mouth disease which has since killed over 160 cattle.

Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson Osborne Tsoka said the police and ministry officials have erected road blocks to enforce the ban.

“The ban includes all livestock; that is cattle, pigs, goats and sheep,” he said.

He said the most affected area is Lisungwi in Neno.

Tsoka said the government has already ordered vaccines as a remedy adding that the ban would be lifted once the situation improves.

Foot and mouth disease does not affect people but farmers are affected because of the deaths of the animals due to the disease.

