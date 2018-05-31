Chilima Movement rules out forming new party: Accuses Mutharika of bribing delegates at DPP convention

Officials from the ruling Democratic Progresive Party (DPP) pressure group called Chilima Movement has accused President Peter Mutharika of buying the party’s June convention delegates at Sanjika Palace with money but insisted their candidate Vice President Saulos Chilima would still contest in the “fake” party poll.

Noel Masangwi, one of the crusaders of the Chilima movement alleged Mutharika was splashing out K30000 for each delegate.

“We know what is going on in our party, they are busy removing some delegates from some party structures, the President is busy buying off delegates,” said Masangwi at a news conference in Lilongwe.

He said the buying off of delegates was corruption.

Masangwi said the movement will formally invite Chilima to stand as presidential candite for the DPP in the coming days.

Describing the convention as fake, Masangwi said the movement will still participate and the subsquent elections.

The press conference was also attendem by former First Lady Callista Mutharika, legislators Parricia Kaliati, Bon Kalindo, Paul Chibingu among others.

