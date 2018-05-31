Chilima Movement rules out forming new party: Accuses Mutharika of bribing delegates at DPP convention

May 31, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Officials from the ruling Democratic Progresive Party (DPP) pressure group  called Chilima Movement has accused President Peter Mutharika of  buying the party’s June convention delegates at Sanjika Palace with money but insisted their candidate Vice President Saulos Chilima would still contest in the “fake” party poll.

Chilima movement leaders addressing the press in Lilongwe

View at the Chilima movement press conference

Noel Masangwi, one of the crusaders of the Chilima movement alleged Mutharika was splashing out K30000 for each delegate.

“We know what is going on in our party, they are busy removing some delegates from some party structures, the President  is busy buying off delegates,” said Masangwi at a news conference in Lilongwe.

He said the buying off of delegates was corruption.

Masangwi said the movement will formally invite Chilima to stand as presidential candite for the DPP in the coming days.

Describing the convention as fake, Masangwi said the movement will still participate and the subsquent elections.

The press conference was also attendem by former First Lady Callista Mutharika, legislators Parricia Kaliati, Bon Kalindo, Paul Chibingu  among others.

6 Comments on "Chilima Movement rules out forming new party: Accuses Mutharika of bribing delegates at DPP convention"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mas ter
Guest
Mas ter

We hVe heard all interviews but iin true sense the movement does not love their country and their party what they want is to come into power and get ministerial positions
How can they say the president is bad and their patty should lose just becoz they are not ministers where were they the time like Kaliati was a minister
Suppose they lose at convention or paliamentary seat will their political carrier survive
If VP says I respect my president who took me from business what will they do?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24 minutes ago
Tiyeseni Phiri
Guest
Tiyeseni Phiri

You are demonstrating political amateurism at its best!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
boston kapida
Guest
boston kapida

zakubweleranitu A PITALA. ZIJA MUMASOKONEZA MCP PANO ZILIKWANU…. WATCHING KEENLY.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Geof
Guest
Geof

Kkkkkk tiyenazoni the funny thing the vice is quite

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mbuyache
Guest
Mbuyache

You would have to be completely mad to follow Callista Mutharika – a woman who insulted all of us because she wanted power and money.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Uche
Guest
Uche

That’s what people who are failures say. They complain about cheating to justify their failure. Go and compete. Chakwera gave delegates money – did you complain?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

