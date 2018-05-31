Officials from the ruling Democratic Progresive Party (DPP) pressure group called Chilima Movement has accused President Peter Mutharika of buying the party’s June convention delegates at Sanjika Palace with money but insisted their candidate Vice President Saulos Chilima would still contest in the “fake” party poll.
Noel Masangwi, one of the crusaders of the Chilima movement alleged Mutharika was splashing out K30000 for each delegate.
“We know what is going on in our party, they are busy removing some delegates from some party structures, the President is busy buying off delegates,” said Masangwi at a news conference in Lilongwe.
He said the buying off of delegates was corruption.
Masangwi said the movement will formally invite Chilima to stand as presidential candite for the DPP in the coming days.
Describing the convention as fake, Masangwi said the movement will still participate and the subsquent elections.
The press conference was also attendem by former First Lady Callista Mutharika, legislators Parricia Kaliati, Bon Kalindo, Paul Chibingu among others.
6 Comments on "Chilima Movement rules out forming new party: Accuses Mutharika of bribing delegates at DPP convention"
We hVe heard all interviews but iin true sense the movement does not love their country and their party what they want is to come into power and get ministerial positions
How can they say the president is bad and their patty should lose just becoz they are not ministers where were they the time like Kaliati was a minister
Suppose they lose at convention or paliamentary seat will their political carrier survive
If VP says I respect my president who took me from business what will they do?
You are demonstrating political amateurism at its best!
zakubweleranitu A PITALA. ZIJA MUMASOKONEZA MCP PANO ZILIKWANU…. WATCHING KEENLY.
Kkkkkk tiyenazoni the funny thing the vice is quite
You would have to be completely mad to follow Callista Mutharika – a woman who insulted all of us because she wanted power and money.
That’s what people who are failures say. They complain about cheating to justify their failure. Go and compete. Chakwera gave delegates money – did you complain?