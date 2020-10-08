Poly drop-out sounds SOS for tuition, upkeep: Scored 12 points
A 27 year-old Joseph Ndhlovu, currently working as a security guard, has sounded an SOS for help by calling for well-wishers to come in so he can complete his Bachelor of Business Administratiom (BBA) degree at The Polytechnic.
Ndhlovu scored a good 12 points in his Malawi School Certificate Examinations (MSCE) which he sat at Nkhamenya Girls Secondary (Open) School in 2017.
He scored as follows: Agriculture (2), Biology (2), English (3), Geography (2), Mathematics (2), Physical Science (2) and Social and Development Studies (2).
“I was selected to study for a BBA degree but I could not afford both the tuition and my own welfare so I made a decision to drop out and start piece works so that I can raise some money with hope that I would return to school,” said Ndhlovu who comes from Mangani Mgemezulu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mabilabo in Mzimba district.
“I reported in May 2019 but with my family’s position we couldn’t manage. I enrolled with Lion Cage Security Services where I work as a guard,” he said.
Ndhlovu is currently deployed at Meru Filling station at Dunduzu along the Karonga-Mzuzu M1 Road.
He currently needs tuition of K400 000 per year, food and rentals to return to school and complete his BA.
Ndhlovu can be contacted on 0995416497/0880973918 or be found at the filling station.
Somewhere I read about Marymount Secondary School Alumini and Mzimba Heritage. I I don’t know if there was substance in the post on this issue …..
Please editor tell this boy to pick calls. I have personally called him several times but he is not picking how can people extend their help