Chakwera cuts short Tanzania trip to resolve urgent domestic issues

President Lazarus Chakwera has cut short his official trip to Tanzania, after holding official talks with President John Pombe Magufuli, visited Malawi Cargo Centre and met some business investors in private.

State House has confirmed the Malawi leader is returning home a day earlier to attend to urgent domestic priorities.

Women have organised demonstrations against gender imbalance on Friday which would have marred Chakwera’s return.

Chakwera left Malawi for Tanzania on Wednesday for a three-day official visit and was expected back home on Friday.

But Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda said Chakwera will arrive at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Thursday afternoon.

“Yes, the President is coming back today at 4:30 pm. Initially, it was supposed to be a three-day visit but the President has other engagements back home,” said Banda without disclosing the details.

The President chartered Malawian Airlines – ET – 20 on his trip to Tanzania which is scheduled to leave for Johannesburg on Friday at 09:20 am.

The President chartered the same plane on his state visits to Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

His Mozambican trip delayed, for hours, some passengers who were travelling to South Africa on Tuesday using the same plane.

The President , who left at about 8am, was expected to return before 2pm and the same plane was scheduled to depart for Johannesburg at 14:15 but Chakwera’s flight landed after 4pm and passengers for Johannesburg left after 5pm.

Malawian Airlines spokesperson Joseph Josiah said they have a well-planned schedule so that the President’s chartering of the plane should not affect flight.

