Poly in SMS campaign to raise funds for needy students

The Polytechnic Alumni Association (PAA) has organized an SMS campaign for the purpose of raising funds for the needy students at the university.

Edna Nkono, who is PAA fund manager, said the SMS campaign is a way of generating money that the Polytechnic Students Union in collaboration with the university’s alumni association decided to use to raise money.

The money would be used for paying tuition fees for needy students at the university college.

“We sat down with the students union and came up with an idea on how we can help our friends to pay tuition fees.

“The college has more than 100 needy students who do not have transport, food, stationery and accommodation, and some literally sleep in classrooms. Others go for three days without food,” Nkono said.

She further said the campaign will run up to September 31, 2019.

“We are running the campaign for three months. We already started it in July and it will end in September. So far, we have identified over 80 students that are in need of school fees who will be the first beneficiaries of this project,” she said.

Nkono said since the association started in 2016, K16 million has been raised.

“With the funds we have raised, we have managed to give loans to 85 students, both male and female and each received half of the required school fees for the past two years,” Nkono said.

She asked well wishers to help needy students by subscribing to the SMS competition by typing the word YAMBA in Chichewa and START in English to 2025 to Airtel and TNM to receive daily message about the Polytechnic at only K50 per day.

