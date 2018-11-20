Poly introduces new mining courses under Faculty of Engineering

November 20, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

The Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi,  has introduced a new degree course related to mining to meet the country’s demand for professional minining engineers.

Malawian first engineering professer Kululanga: Poly school on mining opens

The new programme is under the Faculty of Engineering.

College principal Professor Grant Kululanga said the institution  is rolling out government policies to diversify the economy to ming.

“We have introduced degree, diploma and technician programmes in the mining sector,” Kululanga told  seminar the college organised in Blantyre on Friday.

He said the college has since constructed a school of mining with the state-of-the-art equipment

Bob
Guest
Bob

Good move

5 minutes ago

