Passport forgery jailed 20 months: Convict tells court Malawi booklet printed in South Africa

November 20, 2018 Tionge Kasolota- Mana 3 Comments

Mangochi Second Grade Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced 30 – year – old, Christopher Meleka to 20 months imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for being found in possession of a counterfeit passport.

Meleka (c) picture outside the court after being sentenced -Photo by Mana

Meleka was arrested on November 14 at the Eastern Region Immigration Headquarters in Mangochi when he attempted to replace his lost passport.

The court learnt that when Meleka produced a photocopied biodata page of his lost passport it was discovered that the passport was fake and the details on it belonged to one, James Chisale Mapondo.

The court further heard that upon interrogation, Meleka admitted that the passport he had been using was indeed fake and that it was dubiously produced in South Africa by someone at a fee of 2,500 South African Rand, an equivalent of K125 000.

Meleka was arrested forthwith and appearing before court on Friday he pleaded guilty and admitted the charge before Second Grade Magistrate, Augustine Mizaya.

State Prosecutor, Assistant Immigration Officer, Prince Pius Ng’ambi prayed for stiff penalty, saying although the offence fell under the category of misdemeanor the conduct was not a misdemeanor in nature.

Magistrate Mizaya concurred with the state, saying Meleka’s conduct was unacceptable as it could give an opportunity to foreigners to acquire and abuse the Malawian passport easily.

The court, therefore, convicted Meleka on the count of false declaration of a passport contrary to section 327 of the penal code.

In mitigation, Meleka pleaded for a lenient punishment on the basis that he was a first offender and that he was on medical treatment.

But the court found the grounds weak and slapped him with 20 months IHL without any option of fine.

“The tendency of people tampering with passports by removing the face and replacing it with another is becoming common,” observed Mizaya.

“This conduct threatens the country’s security as foreigners who do not deserve a Malawian passport easily access the travelling document and this jeopardizes the image of our country,” Mizaya charged.

Meleka hails from Makunganya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
GuantamtetePolomondo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Guanta
Guest
Guanta

the punishment is too harsh Mr magistrate

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
mtete
Guest
mtete

Please Mr. NIB Dausi, do something and let the nation know what you have done. Malawi is indeed a laughing stock. Literally a y one anywhere can get a Malawi passport.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Polomondo
Guest
Polomondo

Real criminals go scot-free in my country. Sacred cows?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes