Poly Queens in fresh approach – Captain

The Polytechnic Netball Team vice captain, Edda Mkombezi, has warned netball purists to brace themselves as the students prepare to spring a few surprises in this weekend’s matches in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League.

Polytechnic, who started the 2017 season on a snail’s pace, have four fixtures from Saturday to Sunday.

The learned netballers have two games on Saturday against Gerald Tasaukadala in their first game before meeting Tigresses in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the students will face Young Professionals and Chilomoni Sisters.

In her remarks, Mkombezi warned their opponents to expect a tough ride against them.

“I think some may be surprised by how we run our matches and traditionalists may not like it as much.

“It will test people’s sensibilities of what they think netball is about. Many people regard us as underdogs but come this weekend, some teams will be shocked,” she said.

Some of the notable players to watch in the Polytechnic squad include, Grace Grant, Mercy Kause and Israellah Chirwa.

Meanwhile, Kukoma Diamonds are basking comfortably on the summit of the table followed by Prison Sisters.

