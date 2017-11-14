Nsanje Stadium construction delay explained

Nsanje District Council has dismissed claims by some quarters that the council is misusing resources meant for the construction of the district stadium project resulting to the delay in the project’s completion.

The council’s sentiments come amid concerns by district sports fans that there is poor quality of work on the part of the contractor who was hired to work on the stadium’s VIP stand and other facilities.

Commenting on the project, Ganizani Zongoloti, one of the concerned sports fans said he is not pleased with the pace at which the implementation of the stadium project is going as compared to other similar projects which started the same year in other districts.

“To say the fact, as sports fans, we are not happy with the stadium construction progress. We cannot afford this time around to be traveling to Nchalo to watch super league teams. Had it been that our stadium was completed, some of the super league teams could have started playing their games in Nsanje hence enabling us to cut travel costs and time,” he said.

However, responding to the claims in a separate interview, Nsanje District Commissioner (DC), Gift Rapozo, acknowledged the delay in the implementation of the project, however, he said people should understand that when the project was starting, there was no proper design on the outlook of the stadium and other aspects which made the implementation to be difficult.

Rapozo, who described the accusations as unfair, said it is wrong to say the project is taking too long to complete because there was no money for the project.

“In the first place, by the time the construction works started, we had no readily available resources for the works and there was no prescription of what exactly we were intending to have in the stadium. We have been using our District Development Funds and other revenue for the construction of the stadium. Sometimes the council negotiates with relevant stakeholders to allow transfer of funds for implementation of this project,” revealed Rapozo.

He said while the council is still mobilizing resources from different stakeholders including non-state actors to support the project, it would soon engage another contractor to work on other structures of the stadium so that it is implemented to the satisfaction of the community.

